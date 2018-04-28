 Drones allow farmers to limit pesticide use, spot problems with crops - Yahoo News Canada (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Drones allow farmers to limit pesticide use, spot problems with crops – Yahoo News Canada (blog)

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Yahoo News Canada (blog)

Drones allow farmers to limit pesticide use, spot problems with crops
Yahoo News Canada (blog)
It's the end of a two-day course, and Wayne Krekoski is manoeuvring a drone through the parking lot of a community hall in St. Paul, Alta., like he's been at it for weeks. Krekoski already owns a drone, but he recently took part in training course to

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.