Drones allow farmers to limit pesticide use, spot problems with crops - Yahoo News Canada (blog) — Nigeria Today

Drones allow farmers to limit pesticide use, spot problems with crops – Yahoo News Canada (blog)



Yahoo News Canada (blog) Drones allow farmers to limit pesticide use, spot problems with crops

Yahoo News Canada (blog)

It's the end of a two-day course, and Wayne Krekoski is manoeuvring a drone through the parking lot of a community hall in St. Paul, Alta., like he's been at it for weeks. Krekoski already owns a drone, but he recently took part in training course to …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

