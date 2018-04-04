 Drug abuse: HURIWA battles Bayero University lecturer, Mohammed — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Drug abuse: HURIWA battles Bayero University lecturer, Mohammed

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has dragged a Mass communications lecturer of the Bayero University Kano, Malam Bala Mohammed to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Education minister Malam Adamu Adamu, the National University Commission, NUC, and the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, demanding his suspension and prosecution for spreading hate message against Igbo […]

Drug abuse: HURIWA battles Bayero University lecturer, Mohammed

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.