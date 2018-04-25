Drums as tool for economic growth – The Nation Newspaper - Nigeria Today — Nigeria Today

Drums as tool for economic growth – The Nation Newspaper – Nigeria Today
|
Drums as tool for economic growth – The Nation Newspaper
Nigeria Today
The African Drum Festival 2018 organised by the Ogun State Government is designed to reinvent skills in drumming as part of the African culture. Femi Ogbonnikan covers the festival and reports on the glamour and excitement of the third edition W ith …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!