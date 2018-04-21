Drunk BA pilot tried to fly Boeing with 300 passengers aboard - Nehanda Radio — Nigeria Today

Drunk BA pilot tried to fly Boeing with 300 passengers aboard – Nehanda Radio
|
Nehanda Radio
|
Drunk BA pilot tried to fly Boeing with 300 passengers aboard
Nehanda Radio
A British Airways pilot has been accused of trying to fly a packed holiday jet while four times over the alcohol limit. Julian Monaghan, 49, was hauled out of the cockpit by armed police in dramatic scenes after cabin crew feared he was drunk. British …
Police pull 'extremely drunk' British Airways pilot out of cockpit
British Airways pilot 'was four times over drink limit'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!