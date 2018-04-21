 Drunk BA pilot tried to fly Boeing with 300 passengers aboard - Nehanda Radio — Nigeria Today
Drunk BA pilot tried to fly Boeing with 300 passengers aboard – Nehanda Radio

Posted on Apr 21, 2018


Drunk BA pilot tried to fly Boeing with 300 passengers aboard
A British Airways pilot has been accused of trying to fly a packed holiday jet while four times over the alcohol limit. Julian Monaghan, 49, was hauled out of the cockpit by armed police in dramatic scenes after cabin crew feared he was drunk. British
