Drunk man brutalises his wife in Lagos (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Drunk man brutalises his wife in Lagos (Photos)

In another episode of domestic violence in Nigeria, a woman has accused her husband of brutally beating and maltreating her just because she advised him against drinking alcohol.

The abused woman revealed that after she advised her husband who takes drugs to control his high blood pressure, to stop taking alcohol for his own health, he allegedly descended on her by beating and maltreating her.

The woman also claims that this isn’t the first time of being beaten in her marriage as she alleged that the husband no longer wants to take care of their child.

The woman who has now fled Lagos, is currently in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state capital and is seeking for justice.

The woman shared her story with Human rights activist, Emeka Ugwuonye as seen below:

The post Drunk man brutalises his wife in Lagos (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

