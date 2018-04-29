 Dua Lipa and Christina Aguilera rub shoulders with racing stars at Grand Prix - TV3.ie — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Dua Lipa and Christina Aguilera rub shoulders with racing stars at Grand Prix – TV3.ie

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TV3.ie

Dua Lipa and Christina Aguilera rub shoulders with racing stars at Grand Prix
TV3.ie
Dua Lipa and Christina Aguilera were among the celebrities who jetted to Azerbaijan to watch Lewis Hamilton race to victory at the Grand Prix. Chart-topper Lipa posted a message on Twitter saying she was at the Formula One race. “Made it to the Grand
Christina Aguilera teases new album 'Liberation' at live showNME.com

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.