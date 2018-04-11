Duarte and Mabuza on Winnie: 'This is our heroine' - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today

Duarte and Mabuza on Winnie: ‘This is our heroine’ – Mail & Guardian
|
Mail & Guardian
|
Duarte and Mabuza on Winnie: 'This is our heroine'
Mail & Guardian
Deputy secretary-general of the ANC Jessie Duarte and Deputy President David Mabuza paid tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday. Both political leaders recalled her contribution to the struggle and her desire to …
#WinnieMandelaMemorial: Read David Mabuza's full speech
All set for Mama Winnie's memorial at Orlando Stadium
Mabuza briefs political parties on #WinnieMandela funeral logistics
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!