‘Duchess of Cambridge is delivered of baby boy’ — Nigeria Today

‘Duchess of Cambridge is delivered of baby boy’

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and husband Prince William welcomed their third child, a boy, weighing in at 8lbs, 7oz, at 11.01am, on Monday in London.

A statement by Kensington Palace said: “Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cambridge, was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz.

“The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.

William took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to see their new brother at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, later in the day.

The Royal family are said to be delighted with the news, with the Queen informed of the fifth-in-line to the throne’s arrival earlier today.

