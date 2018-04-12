The Rock honours Christian Okoye, Nigerian-American football legend in 'Rampage' - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

The Rock honours Christian Okoye, Nigerian-American football legend in ‘Rampage’ – Vanguard
|
The Punch
|
The Rock honours Christian Okoye, Nigerian-American football legend in 'Rampage'
Vanguard
Hollywood icon Dwayne Johnson popularly known as 'The Rock,' says he adopted a Nigerian name Davis Okoye, in the movie `Rampage,' to honour Christian Okoye, the Nigerian-American football legend. Rampage Christian Emeka Okoye born August 16, 1961, is a …
Hollywood film honours 'Nigerian Nightmare' Christian Okoye
Dwayne Johnson's Nigerian character in “Rampage” honours former NFL player Christian Okoye
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!