 The Rock honours Christian Okoye, Nigerian-American football legend in 'Rampage' - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

The Rock honours Christian Okoye, Nigerian-American football legend in ‘Rampage’ – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Punch

The Rock honours Christian Okoye, Nigerian-American football legend in 'Rampage'
Vanguard
Hollywood icon Dwayne Johnson popularly known as 'The Rock,' says he adopted a Nigerian name Davis Okoye, in the movie `Rampage,' to honour Christian Okoye, the Nigerian-American football legend. Rampage Christian Emeka Okoye born August 16, 1961, is a
Hollywood film honours 'Nigerian Nightmare' Christian OkoyeTheCable
Dwayne Johnson's Nigerian character in “Rampage” honours former NFL player Christian OkoyeYNaija

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.