Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Partner Gives Birth To Baby Girl (Photo) — Nigeria Today

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Partner Gives Birth To Baby Girl (Photo)

While the United Kingdom is celebrating the arrival of a new prince, on the other side of the Atlantic, a baby girl has been born into Hollywood royalty.

Dwayne ‘The Rock” Johnson and his partner Lauren Hashian are celebrating the birth of daughter Tiana Gia.

The “Rampage” actor took to his social media account (Instagram) to announce the newborn’s arrival on Monday, April 23, sharing a sweet picture of himself cradling the infant to his muscular bare chest.

The father-of-three said in a caption that he was ‘Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world.’

Skin to skin. Our mana.

Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world.

Tiana… https://t.co/L41oRW1oOw — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 23, 2018

In the caption, he described watching Hashian give birth as “the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer.”

He wrote: “Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world.

Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer – watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia – like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear.

Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck.

#TianaGiaJohnson

#3rdDaughter#BlessesAndGratefulMan#ImInTROUBLE

Tiana Gia Johnson is the third-child for the 45-year-old movie and television actor and second with his girlfriend Lauren Hashian.

