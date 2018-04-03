E-Commerce Giant Alibaba Blasts 'Alibabacoin' in Trademark Lawsuit — Nigeria Today

E-Commerce Giant Alibaba Blasts ‘Alibabacoin’ in Trademark Lawsuit
Chinese multinational Alibaba is suing a Dubai-based firm who allegedly used the company’s branding to promote and profit from an ICO.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!