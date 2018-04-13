'Eagles paying prize for goalkeepers’ neglect’ — Nigeria Today

‘Eagles paying prize for goalkeepers’ neglect’

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai has disclosed that the national team is facing the challenge of getting a quality number one goalkeeper on time for the Russia 2018 World Cup because the team’s handlers over the years focused on a particular keeper without planning to discover and groom his successors.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, where Rufai and the duo of former D’Tigers captain, Olumide Oyedeji and former quartermiler, Falilat Ogunkoya were unveiled as ambassadors of Chrisland Schools Easter Coaching Clinic, slated to run from April 15 to 20 at the school’s high performance centre, Rufai said the continuous apprehension over a suitable goaltender for the 2018 World Cup has created a tough situation in the Eagles camp.

He declared that the present competition among Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi for the number one shirt would spur the keepers do their best when giving any opportunity to be in goal, saying that tough situations motivate keepers to bring out their best.

Rufai said his desire to be part of the coaching crew at the forthcoming Chrisland Schools Easter Coaching Clinic was to help discover talents at the grassroots level after retiring from soccer.

He added that he would work hard to inspire children to participate in sports without negating education, which he said has also contributed to his post career success.

“When Vincent Enyeama said he was done with the Super Eagles, I was worried. But now I believe Uzoho, Ezenwa, Akpeyi or even Dele Ajiboye have equal chances of becoming the Eagles number one goalkeeper for the World Cup.

The present contemplation on who would be the number one keeper in Russia is good enough to bring out the best in the keepers.

“We might be kept in the dark on who would be the number one keeper now due to the short time to the World Cup, but I believe Rohr knows his number one keeper.”

