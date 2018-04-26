Eagles Star Onyekuru Returns To Action - Concise News — Nigeria Today

Eagles Star Onyekuru Returns To Action – Concise News
|
|
Eagles Star Onyekuru Returns To Action
Concise News
Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru featured for Anderlecht reserves against Lokeren, following his three months injury lay-off. The Everton loanee played for 30 minutes in the game which his side won 4-1 to land the reserves league crown. It was his …
Onyekuru could make squad for Charleroi clash, says Anderlecht coach
