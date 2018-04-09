 Eagles to play Congo DR in Port Harcourt - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Eagles to play Congo DR in Port Harcourt – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Eagles to play Congo DR in Port Harcourt
Vanguard
Super Eagles are likely to play the friendly against Congo DR in Port Harcourt on May 27. The match is meant to be a send forth game for the Super Eagles making their fifth World Cup appearance at the 2018 tournament in Russia. Abuja and Uyo were
2018 World Cup: Eagles have age on their side –KanuNigeria Today

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.