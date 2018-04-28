Eagles vs DR Congo friendly: No going back on Port Harcourt as host – NFF - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Eagles vs DR Congo friendly: No going back on Port Harcourt as host – NFF – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Eagles vs DR Congo friendly: No going back on Port Harcourt as host – NFF
Vanguard
Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick has confirmed that the friendly game between Nigeria and Congo will be hosted in Port Harcourt in May. Salary Alert… Eagles handlers. Alloy Agu, Salisu Yusuf, and Gernot Rohr have no excuse …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!