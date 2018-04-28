 Eagles vs DR Congo friendly: No going back on Port Harcourt as host – NFF - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Eagles vs DR Congo friendly: No going back on Port Harcourt as host – NFF

Vanguard

Eagles vs DR Congo friendly: No going back on Port Harcourt as host – NFF
Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick has confirmed that the friendly game between Nigeria and Congo will be hosted in Port Harcourt in May. Salary Alert… Eagles handlers. Alloy Agu, Salisu Yusuf, and Gernot Rohr have no excuse
