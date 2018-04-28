Eagles vs DR Congo friendly: No going back on Port Harcourt as host – NFF — Nigeria Today

Eagles vs DR Congo friendly: No going back on Port Harcourt as host – NFF

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick has confirmed that the friendly game between Nigeria and Congo will be hosted in Port Harcourt in May.

The Super Eagles had been earlier slated to trade tackles with the Red Devils of Congo at the Abuja National Stadium but subsequent arrangements are beIng put in place for a new venue to host the game which is one of the remaining tune up fixtures before Nigeria play their first World Cup game.

Speaking to news men in a press briefing at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday, shortly after an inspection of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium Port Harcourt, the NFF president assured that the international friendly between the two African countries on 28th of next month will take place at the venue.

“Most importantly we look at the facilities, and they are top notch”, Pinnick stated.

“We are happy with what we have seen so we will definitely be playing our game here on the 28 of May against the Democratic Republic of Congo, that have been confirmed, seal and delivered.”

The NFF supremo equally explained that the team can be hosted in any part of the country and not just Port Harcourt as other cities in the country will not be neglected.

“Everywhere is home to the Super Eagles, Lagos, Kaduna, Kano, Minna, Uyo, Delta, anywhere can be home to the Eagles because they are Super Eagles of Nigeria.”

After meeting the African nation, Nigeria would travel to face off against England at Wembley before rounding off their preparations for the competition versus Czech Republic.

