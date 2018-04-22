Early rainfall to boost Nigeria's cocoa mid-crop - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Early rainfall to boost Nigeria’s cocoa mid-crop – New Telegraph Newspaper
|
New Telegraph Newspaper
|
Early rainfall to boost Nigeria's cocoa mid-crop
New Telegraph Newspaper
Nigeria's mid-crop cocoa output for 2017/18 could rise by 15 per cent from last season, helped by a mix of rainfall and sunshine in the main growing regions which has helped the trees, President of Cocoa Association of Nigeria (CAN) Sayina Riman said …
