 Early rainfall to boost Nigeria's cocoa mid-crop - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Early rainfall to boost Nigeria’s cocoa mid-crop – New Telegraph Newspaper

Posted on Apr 22, 2018


Early rainfall to boost Nigeria's cocoa mid-crop
Nigeria's mid-crop cocoa output for 2017/18 could rise by 15 per cent from last season, helped by a mix of rainfall and sunshine in the main growing regions which has helped the trees, President of Cocoa Association of Nigeria (CAN) Sayina Riman said

