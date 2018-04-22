Earth Day 2018: Google Doodle honours British primatologist Jane Goodall - The Indian Express — Nigeria Today

Earth Day 2018: Google Doodle honours British primatologist Jane Goodall – The Indian Express
|
The Indian Express
|
Earth Day 2018: Google Doodle honours British primatologist Jane Goodall
The Indian Express
Every year on April 22, people across the globe unite to celebrate Earth Day. As the name suggests, the day is dedicated to protect the planet and promote ways to preserve the environment. Carrying forward its practice of honouring important …
