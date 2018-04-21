East Rand Mall shooters to face additional charges - Kempton Express — Nigeria Today

East Rand Mall shooters to face additional charges – Kempton Express
Police have arrested two suspects and recovered an unlicensed firearm after a shootout at East Rand Mall on Friday. A security officer from the mall was shot and fatally wounded during the shootout, while a female victim was hit by a stray bullet and …
