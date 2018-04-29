East West road designed to fail, says Minister — Nigeria Today

East West road designed to fail, says Minister

The Minster for Niger Delta, Pastor Usani Usani, has reiterated the East West Road is designed to fail.He stated this at the weekend in Calabar during the maiden edition of the Pragmatic Leaders Good Governance symposium.

Usani said the road, which was originally designed to pass through Oron in Akwa Ibom to Urua Watt in Calabar South, Cross River State, was not a transparent project.He said: “Imagine somebody saying they are going to supply sand and you are going to pay in dollars. Is that real in Nigeria? So, it was outright fraud, which is why I said publicly that the road was originally designed to fail. Otherwise, why would you award a contract of less than 400 kilometres since 2006, over one decade, and it is not finished? But I am correcting the situation and ensuring that the project works. It doesn’t matter whether I remain in office to complete it or not. Such mentality is why we keep failing.”

Speaking on the theme, ‘Cross River State Yesterday, Today and the Way Forward’, the Minister said: “Good governance is about not hunting the opponent, which means we must be tolerant and accept people’s criticism. Rather than quarrel with them, we should use that as input to improve and further our performance.”

The Director-General of Pragmatic Leaders, Elizabeth Usani, said the organisation was a non-governmental agency, ready to work with all progressives, with the aim of mobilising Cross River’s people to vote and be voted for.

