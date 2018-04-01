Easter, a period of renewal, hope – Gbenga Daniel — Nigeria Today

Easter, a period of renewal, hope – Gbenga Daniel

Former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba (Engr.) Gbenga Daniel has urged Christians to use the Easter period as that of reflection and renewed sense of hope and possibilities.

In his Easter message to Nigerians, Otunba Daniel, who is also the Asiwaju of Remo Christians, stated that Easter is a period when people reflect and renew their covenant with God because Jesus Christ rose from the dead giving us hope, courage, confidence, renewal and new life.

“After the 40-day Lenten period, we must all be renewed and transformed and, in turn, renew and transform others”, he said.

“As a nation with renewed hope, the relevance of Easter is that it gives us the assurance that we can overcome the challenges that we face, put an end to the destruction of lives and property and turn our backs all moral ills.”

He then enjoined all to take the opportunity of this year’s Easter period to help make Nigeria stronger, put into practice true neighborliness and do what we can to make the country and the world at large a more just, compassionate and peaceful place for all.

The post Easter, a period of renewal, hope – Gbenga Daniel appeared first on Vanguard News.

