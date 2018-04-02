Easter: Adeboye Calls Out Christians On Triumphant Living — Nigeria Today

Easter: Adeboye Calls Out Christians On Triumphant Living
The general overseer of the Redeemed Christians Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday, advised Christians to emerge victorious in trying times, just as Jesus Christ conquered death on the cross of Calvary. Adeboye gave the advice during a sermon he delivered at the RCCG national headquarters in Ebute Meta, Lagos, to mark Easter […]
The post Easter: Adeboye Calls Out Christians On Triumphant Living appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
