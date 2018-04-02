Easter: Cleric admonishes kidnappers, terrorists to emulate Jesus Christ — Nigeria Today

Easter: Cleric admonishes kidnappers, terrorists to emulate Jesus Christ

Ado-Ekiti – A cleric, Rev. David Ajileye on Monday admonished kidnappers and terrorists to desist from their wicked acts and emulate the life of Jesus Christ.

Ajileye, also the founder of the Way of Life Bible Church, spoke in Ado-Ekiti.

He said the atrocities committed by kidnappers and terrorists showed that they are yet to surrender their lives to Christ.

The cleric admonished criminals and other Nigerians not to use the period of Easter to drink and eat only but to repent from their sinful acts.

“Jesus Christ came to this sinful world to die for us especially the sinners and he rose again after the third day to give hope to Christians and those that ‎believed in him.

“But for his death, sufferings and resurrection not to be in vain, all those who indulge in criminal and sinful lifestyles such as stealing, killing, lying, backbiting, adultery and fornication among others, must put aside all of them.

“If Jesus Christ had not come to shed his blood for sinners, nobody will have opportunity to live a good life on earth.

“I want to appeal to religious leaders to always admonish the young ones to emulate the behaviours and steps of Jesus Christ when he was on earth.

“For as many criminals and terrorists who still indulge in such act, I appeal to them to change today before the judgement come upon them,” he said. (NAN)

