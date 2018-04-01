Easter: Governor Ambode Greets Christians, Preaches Tolerance, Love For One Another — Nigeria Today

Easter: Governor Ambode Greets Christians, Preaches Tolerance, Love For One Another

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has called on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of tolerance, peaceful co-existence and sacrifice for one another, stating that development and growth can only occur in the nation when all tribes and tongue unite and speak with one voice. Governor Ambode, in his Easter message signed by his Chief […]

The post Easter: Governor Ambode Greets Christians, Preaches Tolerance, Love For One Another appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

