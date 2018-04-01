Easter: Governor Ambode Greets Christians, Preaches Tolerance, Love For One Another — Nigeria Today

Easter: Governor Ambode Greets Christians, Preaches Tolerance, Love For One Another
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has called on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of tolerance, peaceful co-existence and sacrifice for one another, stating that development and growth can only occur in the nation when all tribes and tongue unite and speak with one voice. Governor Ambode, in his Easter message signed by his Chief […]
The post Easter: Governor Ambode Greets Christians, Preaches Tolerance, Love For One Another appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!