EASTER: Govs, others preach hope for glorious future — Nigeria Today

EASTER: Govs, others preach hope for glorious future

By Our Reporters

Appeal to Nigerians to hope for a glorious future dominated the messages of governors as the world marks Easter, the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, today.

Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun, in his message signed by the state Commissioner for information and Strategy, Otunba Adedayo Adeneye, said, “Easter, which essentially is about the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, symbolises the assurance of the redemptive heritage of all Christians”.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State called on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of tolerance, peaceful co-existence and sacrifice for one another, stating that development and growth can only occur in the nation when all tribes and tongue unite and speak with one voice.

In a message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, Ambode said such fundamental values would go a long way in promoting and strengthening the foundation of love, peace and harmony in the country, adding that the season should serve as a reminder to the selflessness, love, sacrifice and tolerance of Jesus Christ throughout His earthly sojourn, his death and his resurrection.

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State called on Nigerians to use the period to reflect and meditate on national affairs and the way the country is being led and seek divine intervention.

In his message, sent through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, in Ado-Ekiti, the governor admonished the people to be ready to make sacrifices, just as the Lord Jesus Christ paid the supreme sacrifice by being crucified on the cross.

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong reminded Christians that the death of Jesus Christ and his resurrection on Easter Sunday gives hope to a world in need of physical and spiritual healing.

In a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Emmanuel Nanle, the governor added that without these virtues the development of the society would be greatly impaired.

In Niger, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello charged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of hope the death and the resurrection of Jesus Christ brought to mankind.

In his message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mal. Jibrin Baba Ndace, the governor encouraged Nigerians, especially those of Christian faith, not to be despondent but be hopeful for a better Nigeria.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, in his statement, urged Nigerians to remain committed to virtues that promote peace, unity and progress, reiterating his resolve to continue to serve with the fear of God, in keeping with his firm belief that “Enugu State is in the hands of God”.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State assured Nigerians that whatever challenges confronting the country would soon be overcome.

His Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, in a statement in Akure, said Nigerians should continue to “have hope in Nigeria that the country will be great again”.

In Imo State, Governor Rochas Okorocha urged Christians to pray for God to take absolute control of Nigeria and the state.

Okorocha, who made the appeal in his message, opined that “if Jesus didn’t resurrect, the Christian faith would have been vague and Christians would not have had any valid claim today, to advance.”

In his own message, the Anglican Bishop of Okigwe South Diocese, Rt. Rev. David O. C. Onuoha, urged leaders at every level of governance to realize that the privilege to lead is not an opportunity for self aggrandisement.

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, called on Nigerians to pray harder for divine intervention in all areas of the nation’s life, especially the wanton killing of innocent Nigerians.

In his message signed by his Special Adviser, Media, Uche Anichukwu, Ekweremadu, who assured that no matter how troubling the future currently appeared the resurrection power of the risen Christ could turn around the fortunes of the country, said: “On the occasion of this Easter celebration, I call for deeper reflections over the affairs of the nation. Let us pray as patriots. Importantly, let us invoke the resurrection powers of the risen Christ to intervene in the affairs of this nation”.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, urged Christians to focus more on love, unity, tolerance and peaceful co-existence which were the hallmark of the earthly ministry of the Lord Jesus Christ; and which are the panacea for the nation’s challenges.

The Minister, in his message, signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, urged them make ample use of opportunity of the Easter season for sober reflection, and to emulate the sacrificial nature of Jesus Christ who laid down his life for the salvation of mankind.

A former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, urged Christians to use the Easter period as that of reflection and renewed sense of hope and possibilities.

In his message, Daniel, who is also the Asiwaju of Remo Christians, stated that Easter is a period when people reflect and renew their covenant with God because Jesus Christ rose from the dead giving us hope, courage, confidence, renewal and new life.

The Archbishop of Metropolitan Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, urged Christians to throw aside all garbs of sin, mediocrity and oppression and rise into a new life of abundance and growth.

The post EASTER: Govs, others preach hope for glorious future appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

