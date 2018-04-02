Easter Message To Mr President And All Nigerians — Nigeria Today

Easter Message To Mr President And All Nigerians
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold; Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world, The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere The ceremony of innocence is drowned; The best lack all conviction, while the worst Are full of passionate intensity…WB Yeats (1865-1939) This is no ordinary Easter, Mr. President because these are no ordinary times […]
