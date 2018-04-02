Easter: Sen Oko Tasks Constituents, Nigerians On Christ’s Sacrifice  — Nigeria Today

Easter: Sen Oko Tasks Constituents, Nigerians On Christ’s Sacrifice
As Nigerians join the rest of the world to celebrate Easter commemorating the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ over 2000 years ago, Senator representing Cross River North Senatorial District, Dr Rose Oko, Sunday, urged her constituents and Nigerians to emulate Christ’s sacrificial lifestyle. Sen Oko in a statement signed said Easter celebration supposed to […]
The post Easter: Sen Oko Tasks Constituents, Nigerians On Christ’s Sacrifice appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!