Easter: What Adeboye told Christians — Nigeria Today

Easter: What Adeboye told Christians
General Overseer (G.O) of the Redeemed Christians Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday urged Christians to continue to pray so as to emerge victorious in trying times. He said just as Jesus Christ conquered death on the cross of Calvary, Christians must also work towards overcoming tribulations. Adeboye gave the advice during […]
