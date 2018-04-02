Easter: What Adeboye told Christians — Nigeria Today

Easter: What Adeboye told Christians

General Overseer (G.O) of the Redeemed Christians Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday urged Christians to continue to pray so as to emerge victorious in trying times. He said just as Jesus Christ conquered death on the cross of Calvary, Christians must also work towards overcoming tribulations. Adeboye gave the advice during […]

Easter: What Adeboye told Christians

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

