Easy Ways Of Using Social Media To Get News Happening Around You — Nigeria Today

Easy Ways Of Using Social Media To Get News Happening Around You

The web connects us with information from around the world in an instant, but sometimes, you just want to know what’s happening down your street. Here are a few ways you can use social media and more to know what’s going on close to you.

Twitter

One major way of finding out what is happening in your area is to look for relevant hashtags on Twitter by typing related words in the search box or checking local trends. The quality of your results will depend on how narrow your search terms are, as well as how popular Twitter is in your part of the world. You can also start a trend yourself or add your location to your tweets.

Facebook

Facebook, like Twitter, has a local filter for searches which you can fill by running a query or selecting a location. It also allows you to search for local groups which you can join to have updates and posts from the group intermingled with the rest of your news feed.

Nextdoor

You may not know it, but Nextdoor is specifically geared towards local news and events. If a network is not running in your area, then you can start one; just sign up for free and verify your email address. Then you can post about roadworks happening outside your door or collaborate with neighbours on monitoring crime. It’s pretty much like Facebook but with a more local feel.

Snapchat

Snapchat started out as a place for personal, private photo messages, but it is slowly becoming the place for more public sharing. Snap Maps gives you a chance to see something a person uploads on a public story. You can also see stories to check traffic and weather conditions, sports games and music concerts.

