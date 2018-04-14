Eat your way to perfect beauty with black cardamom — Nigeria Today

Eat your way to perfect beauty with black cardamom



Move over coconut oil, ginger and all other spices-turned-beauty items, as black cardamom is taking over. Black cardamom, also known as hill cardamom, greater cardamom or brown cardamom, this queen of spices is the third most expensive spice just after saffron and vanilla.

While people differ on where this spice originates from originally, it is predominantly used in Asia and the Middle East but has made its way into Africa and Nigeria. While it is used in food marinating and for its many health benefits, it is also used heavily in peppersoup and white soups due to its unique smell and smoky flavour. However, the best news is that it is not only useful in food preparation; it also has several excellent beauty qualities.

Detoxification and Stimulant

The cardamom oil possesses anti-oxide and anti-bacteria agents useful for detoxification and removing poisons from the body. It also stimulates the enzyme secretion process, which in turn triggers the metabolism process. More importantly, it helps with stress and anxiety, two things that tell on the skin. Studies have revealed that black cardamom is a good detoxifier for your body. It is capable of eliminating caffeine from the blood so that you can stay safe from the adverse effects of the alkaloid.

Skin Health

Cardamom oil possesses rich amounts of vitamin C, potassium and manganese, which helps with fair and brighter skin, cures acnes, skin allergies and black spots, and acts as an anti-aging agent. Simply mix the oil with your body lotion and small drops to your foundation for glowing results. Regular consumption of this spice will keep your internal system free from toxic materials, thereby improving the circulation of blood throughout the skin surface and keeping it healthy. So, if you want to get a firm, toned and youthful look, start consuming black cardamom regularly.

Healthy Lips

In order to get moisturised, healthy lips, cardamom should be added to lip balm or other lip products. It helps to moisturise and prevent the lips from dryness and cracks. Use cardamom oil on your lips right before going to sleep nightly. Use it regularly for a better effect.

Clears Dandruff

Like ginger, cardamom is very useful in fighting dandruff and hair problems because it has anti-fungi and anti-bacterial agents. Mix cardamom essential oil with other essences such as cedar wood, bergamot, cinnamon, clove, orange, cananga oil, ginger oil and rosemary for healthy, fresh, nice smelling, and dandruff free hair. The anti-oxidative properties of black cardamom are helpful in providing nourishment to your scalp and hair strands. As a result, you get strong, thick and shiny tresses. As it is antiseptic and antibacterial by nature, its consumption is also good for preventing irritation and infection on scalp.

Anaesthetic Properties

The oil extracted from black cardamom is highly anaesthetic and sedative. It can curb acute pains like headache and general body aches by providing immediate relief. The essential oil prepared from the spice is also used in eliminating stress and fatigue.

