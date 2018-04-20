Ebonyi Governor David Umahi declares Public Holiday for PVC Registration — Nigeria Today

Ebonyi Governor David Umahi declares Public Holiday for PVC Registration

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has declared Friday has a public holiday for workers to go get their Permanent Voters Card, The Cable reports.

The Secretary to the State Government, Hygenius Nwokwu, made the announcement.

He said the governor worried about the level of voters registration in the state.

He urged workers across the state to go to registration centres and get registered to vote. He said:

The governor declared one day work-free day to avail all civil servants in the state opportunity to participate in the important exercise. Pursuant to section (2), subsection (2) of the public holidays act, the governor of Ebonyi state has graciously declared Friday, April 20, work-free day. This is to enable public and civil servants to go home, register and obtain their PVCs in the ongoing voter registration exercise. The governor is deeply concerned with the success of the registration in the state and is committed to ensuring that all eligible voters in the state register and collect their PVCs ahead of 2019 elections. We urge every eligible voter in the civil and public service of the state to explore this opportunity to go home, register and obtain their voter cards.

