 Ebonyi govt to empower 13, 000 indigenes with N2.6 billion — Nigeria Today
Ebonyi govt to empower 13, 000 indigenes with N2.6 billion

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The beneficiaries will receive N200, 000 each to start businesses of their choice

