Ebonyi SSG, Prof Odoh resigns — Nigeria Today

Ebonyi SSG, Prof Odoh resigns

Secretary to Government of Ebonyi State, Professor Benard Odoh has resigned his appointment citing lack of a condusive environment to carry out his duties as his reason for doing so.

Odoh, was the All Progressive Grand Alliance senatorial candidate in the 2015 general election which he lost to Senator Obinna Ogba of the People’s Democratic Party.

He was appointed SSG by Governor David Umahi, the governor’s first appointment, right at the stadium after the governor’s inauguration.

In a letter of his resignation, brained by The Nation, the former state scribe literally said he took his decision so as to protect his relationship with the governor, David Umahi.

He stressed that he has more to preserve than occupy the position of the secretary to state government.

Odoh said that in the past two years, he and other members of the State Executive Council haves not been offered conducive atmosphere to sincerely air and express their views on sensitive policy matters.

He said: “in my opinion, this is the highest level of hypocrisy and the values I live does not allow me to operate in such deceptive atmosphere where people live opposite of what/who they are”.

“Having assured you on my inception of office and at several times that I owe you the responsibility to be truthful and honest always, I wish to inform you that all is not well in your administration sir. If you observe carefully, almost all your appointees are nearly completely disconnected from your policy direction as they lack genuine sense of purpose, dignity, clear sense of commitment to decision taken in Council because of low morale”.

“Once more on behalf of my family, friends and those who worked closely with me for almost three years now, I want to most sincerely again say thank you very much for the rare opportunity you offered me to serve our dear state”.

“My appointment as the Secretary to the State government is hereby resigned in good faith. I have handed over the status of cabinet office to the most senior staff office, Barrister Ogbonnaya Otta in line with the best practices of service”.

The Former governor further commended the wife of the state governor, Rachel and the entire Umahi’s dynasty for the opportunity and loves to serve the state government.

Prof Odoh before his appointment was a lecturer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka.

