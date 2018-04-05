 Ebuehi Sure Super Eagles Will Reach World Cup Second Round - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Ebuehi Sure Super Eagles Will Reach World Cup Second Round – Complete Sports Nigeria

Ebuehi Sure Super Eagles Will Reach World Cup Second Round
ADO Den Haag right-back Tyronne Ebuehi is certain the Super Eagles will reach the knockout stages of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, reports Completesportsnigeria.com. Nigeria will face Iceland, Croatia and Argentina in Group D at the World Cup in

