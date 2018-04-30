Ebuka Obi-Uchendu cries out after paying daughter’s school fees for the first time — Nigeria Today

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu cries out after paying daughter’s school fees for the first time

Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, is now a ‘school fees payer’ has her revealed via his social media that he has started paying for his daughter.

Ebuka seemed to have been faced with the reality of now paying school fees for his daughter, Jeweluchi. He tweeted;

“I’ve started paying school fees o!!! Hey God”

Some few months ago, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife, Cynthia threw a 1st birthday party for their daughter, Jeweluchi, in a post on his Instagram page, the TV personality wrote;

Straight out of bed and we were met with the happiest face and warmest smile ever… Can’t believe our sweet cheeks is a year old today!!! November 8, 2016 changed our lives forever and the year since then has been a massive blessing in our home. Now, we can’t wait to enjoy the rest of life’s journey together.

Happy 1st birthday @jjeweluchi. May God help us to always do right by you and you by us. Most importantly, may love continue to be the strongest bond in our lives. You’re already a winner and a success story!!! Love you forever JJ

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post Ebuka Obi-Uchendu cries out after paying daughter’s school fees for the first time appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

