Ebuka says he has never met Cee-C before… Then Nigerians leak old photo of him and Cee-C together — Nigeria Today

Ebuka recently had a chat with Beat FM 99.9, and he was quoted to have said that he has never in his life met CeeC before, as the first time he’d ever meet Cee-C was on stage at the just-concluded Big Brother Naija, which saw Miracle as the winner.

Ebuka debunked all rumours stating clearly that he didn’t know her before the house.

During the show, a number of stories went around that the host Ebuka knew Cee-C and that they might have dated.

The BBNaija 2006 housemate also made it clear that he didn’t have the authority to give her a slot to be a housemate on the show.

According to him, “She said something in the house that got mixed interpreted. She said she drove to my house and we had a conversation that made me put her into the reality show.”

“Apparently she came to market something to me, in some event, I mean, I attend so many event in Lagos. I’m not supposed to remember everybody.

“Apparently, this happened at Terraculture, nothing about this came to my mind until I heard what she said during the show.

“To the best of my knowledge, the first time I met Cee-c was when I spoke to her on stage during the show.

“The reason I didn’t debunk it was because I wanted it to die naturally. It was a very stupid rumour and I didn’t want to give life.”

“I think she has crush on me. But I don’t know what else she has on her head. I’ve never spoken to her except while in the house when I was doing my job.”

Now, to paint him a liar, Nigerians have digged up, and leaked a photo of Ebuka interviewing CeeC during her “pageant” days.

