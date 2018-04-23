Ebun-Adegboruwa, Adeniji Kazeem, 62 others shortlisted for SAN conferment [SEE LIST] — Nigeria Today

Ebun-Adegboruwa, Adeniji Kazeem, 62 others shortlisted for SAN conferment [SEE LIST]

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, LPPC, weekend, shortlisted 64 lawyers for consideration for the conferment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, for this year. Among the 64 are Lagos lawyer and activist, Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa and Edmund Chinonye Obiagwu, who is a rights activists and National Coordinator of Legal Defence and Accountable Project, […]

Ebun-Adegboruwa, Adeniji Kazeem, 62 others shortlisted for SAN conferment [SEE LIST]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

