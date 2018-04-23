Ecobank launches Fintech Challenge competition for African start-ups — Nigeria Today

Ecobank launches Fintech Challenge competition for African start-ups

Ecobank, the leading pan-African banking group, is inviting African fintech entrepreneurs to enter its Ecobank Fintech Challenge. Now in its second year, the initiative gives African start-ups the chance to promote their fintech solutions, and potentially to partner Ecobank in rolling-out their solutions across Ecobank’s 33 markets. Ecobank is currently welcoming submissions from all start-ups […]

The post Ecobank launches Fintech Challenge competition for African start-ups appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

