Ecobank partners Calabar Sports Club on tennis championship — Nigeria Today

Ecobank partners Calabar Sports Club on tennis championship

Ecobank has partnered with the Calabar Sports Club on the 2018 East of the Niger Inter Club Tennis league Championship.

Commending Ecobank for the partnership, President of the Club, Ambassador Asam Asam said that this year’s event was a huge success due largely to partnership by Ecobank and other farsighted sponsors, who are concerned about creating a positive and engaging future for the youth.

Expressing appreciation to the bank, he said the 2018 East of the Niger Inter Club Tennis league Championship (ENIC) had participants from 11 Sport Clubs representing 9 states in South South and South East. He assured that the competition will be sustained and further extended to include more Clubs within the region.

“The East of the Niger Inter-Club (ENIC) Tennis League has offered participating regions and clubs a platform to bond in friendship which is only peculiar to the game of tennis. The league has built solid relationships between the two regions of South East and South South over the years.” He said

Also speaking Mr. Godwin Eton, representing the Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria Mr Charle Kie said Ecobank is delighted to support initiatives that support youth development in the Niger Delta and Eastern region of Nigeria. He maintained that Ecobank is focused on encouraging creativity among Africans especially the young people, who are the future of the continent.

In his words “We are delighted to be a strong part of the success story of the East of the Niger Inter Club Tennis league Championship especially on this last edition, which had nine states in attendance. We hope this competition will grow to have every state of the federation represented”.

Speaking further, he reiterated that the guiding principle of Ecobank’s partnerships and sponsorships revolves around giving back and contributing effectively to the societies in which it operates.

“Ecobank is a responsible and caring corporate citizen; assisting communities and underprivileged groups to enhance their lives; we also encourage creativity and excellence among Africans and foster economic integration within the region, he stated. He felicitated with the President and members of Orlu Recreational Club who won the Gold Trophy

