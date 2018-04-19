Economic crisis forces slowdown at Venezuela universities - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Economic crisis forces slowdown at Venezuela universities – Pulse Nigeria



Pulse Nigeria Economic crisis forces slowdown at Venezuela universities

Pulse Nigeria

Teachers unable to pay the bus fare to get to class, students stuck in long supermarket lines in the quest for affordable food: Venezuela's academics say the deep economic crisis is paralyzing the country's universities. Published: 1 minute ago …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

