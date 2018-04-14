ECWA slam FG over spate of kidnappings — Nigeria Today

ECWA slam FG over spate of kidnappings

…Demands reimbursement of victims who paid ransom

Evangelical church Winning All ECWA yesterday expressed dismay over the continuous spate of kidnappings in the country and the apparent helplessness of the Nigerian security agencies to rescue the victims resulting in huge sums of money being paid as Ransom to the kidnappers.

The President of ECWA, Rev Jeremiah Gado, made this known in a communiqué issued at the end of the 65th General Church Council meeting held in Jos, the Plateau state capital.

Rev Gado said the huge sums of money being paid as Ransom to the kidnappers, has exacerbated the poor financial conditions of the victims and their family members, thus, calling on the FG to reimburse such families who has paid to secure the release of the victim due to government’s failure to protect its citizens.

“We call on the federal government and all security outfits to make urgent and definite steps to tackle these heinous crime, this is the responsibility of the federal government to citizens as guaranteed under the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, we therefore call upon the federal government to take responsibility of paying the ransom or reimburse families for Ransom paid for the release of kidnapped victims for failing to protect the citizens.

“We are also alarmed at the wave of political assassinations, killing for ritual purposes, frequent mass murder of harmless, innocent and defenceless citizens, very often our children.

“The council reminds all of the sacredness and inviolability of human life and urge everyone to respect the sanctity of human life and end the flow of innocent blood in the land.

“We are advocating for a stronger collaboration between the government, the security agencies, the entire population, for a more efficient protection of human lives and properties.”

The council also views with serious concern the unabated violence herdsmen across the country especially in the middlebelt states of Plateau, Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa, Niger, Kogi, and other states including Kaduna, Adamawa, Enugu, Zamfara, and Delta as they continue to wantonly destroy lives, farms and properties of innocent members of host communities.

ECWA therefore calls on the federal government to apprehend the perpetrators and cause them to face the wrath of the law, and to compensate the victims in the interest of justice, saying “failure to do so would jeopardize federal government’s efforts in boosting food production and guaranteeing food security in Nigeria.

“ECWA rejects the popular narrative that the violence being perpetrated by the herdsmen is a herdsmen/Farmers clash but sees it rather as an expansionist mission meant to takeover peoples ancestral land, or else how can one explain the attacks on several innocent non-farming communities by the herdsmen?”

According to Rev Gado, the church also frowned at the vulnerability of Nigeria’s educational institutions which has made many schools soft targets for criminal activities by terrorist especially in the North East, adding that ECWA has declared a 3-days fasting and prayers for the release of Leah Sharibu and for improved security, economic situation in the country from April 27 to April 29 2018.

