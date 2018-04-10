Eden Hazard Encourages His Chelsea Teammates To “Work Together” — Nigeria Today

Eden Hazard Encourages His Chelsea Teammates To “Work Together”

Eden Hazard has encouraged his Chelsea teammates to pull together and reverse the poor run of form they are currently on.

Chelsea have lost four times in their last seven matches and Sunday’s 1-1 draw with West Ham United has left them 13 points off the Champions League positions.

Pressure is growing on manager Antonio Conte as a result, but Hazard has urged the Chelsea squad to “work together” and fight for every point between now and the end of the season.

“When you see the game we did everything, especially in the first half. This season isn’t going well, we made some mistakes and conceded a goal. Then, in front of goal we didn’t score, so that’s it, at the end of the game it’s 1-1 and we are all sad.

“We need to work together. There are six games left to play in the league and we will try everything to be in the top four at the end of the season.”

