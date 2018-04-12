Edi Lawani and wife celebrate 21 years Wedding Anniversary — Nigeria Today

Edi Lawani and wife celebrate 21 years Wedding Anniversary

Showbiz promoter, Edi Lawani is celebrating his 21st wedding anniversary with his wife Tonia.

The promoter took to his Instagram page hours ago to celebrate.

He shared a throwback picture of both him and his wife with the below caption:

”On this day, 21 years ago, I married my best friend, confidant and ‘partner-in-mischief, Tonia. I had known the ginger-haired girl forever but we were not friends. Her friends were my friends. Then many years after, we became friends, more than I was friendly with her friends who were my original friends. Then … (this part will wait for the 25th anniversary story). I thank God for journey so far. I thank our well wishers too”.

Edi Lawani is known to be one of the big names in the entertainment industry. He is a writer, producer, communicator and top events manager. He is the head consultant at Showbiz Network Services Ltd/ Paragonis Multimedia Productions and the brain behind the successful 2017 Headies Awards.

In an interview, Edi once spoke of how he puts in the same amount of passion into organizing all his events irrespective of how important they are.

“Yes, I like to be on top of the game as a producer. As a producer you have an idea of what you have set out to achieve and every minute, every second counts for that mission to manifest and for me, a birthday party for a 10-year-old is just as significant as a national TV show and live broadcast. It is the same emotion, the same passion, the same adrenalin, the same anxiety and the same sentiments because nothing scares me as much as failure, so I can’t take any chances”, he said.

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post Edi Lawani and wife celebrate 21 years Wedding Anniversary appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

