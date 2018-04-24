Edo APC abandons Oyegun, endorses Oshiomhole for national chairman — Nigeria Today

Edo APC abandons Oyegun, endorses Oshiomhole for national chairman

Edo State caucus of the All

Progressives Congress, APC,

yesterday, unanimously endorsed

former Governor Adams

Oshiomhole to contest for the

national chairmanship of the party

in the forthcoming convention.

State Chairman of the party,

Anselm Ojezua, who disclosed

this after a meeting of party

chieftains at the Government

House in Benin City, said the

party resolved to proceed with

the congress at the wards, local

government and state levels.

“The state chapter of the party

unanimously resolved to support

the former governor to vie for

the position of national chairman

at the national convention billed

to hold on May 14 in the Federal

Capital Territory, FCT.”

Senate Deputy Chief Whip,

Senator Francis Alimikhena, said

Comrade Oshiomhole is the right

man to take over the leadership

of the party at the national level

when the tenure of the present

Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun,

ends in June.

Member representing Etsako

Federal Constituency at the

House of Representatives,

Johnson Oghuma, said the state

caucus of the party agreed that all

votes from Edo State should be in

support of Comrade Oshiomhole.

“The position of the state caucus

is not negotiable. Oshiomhole has

the experience to take the party

to the next level, especially as the

2019 presidential election draws

close.”

Member representing

Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal

Constituency, Ehiozuwa

Agbonayinma, also said

Oshiomhole has the charisma to

comfortably lead the party at the

national level.

“The state caucus has

collectively done the needful by

requesting Comrade Oshiomhole

to assist in re-organising and

preparing the party for the 2019

presidential election.”

