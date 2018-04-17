Edo govt. to partner NPS on new prison — Nigeria Today

Edo govt. to partner NPS on new prison
The Edo State Government is to partner with the Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) to build a new prison facility in the state. Gov. Godwin Obaseki said this on Tuesday when the new Comptroller of Prisons, Edo Command, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Benin.
