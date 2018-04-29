 Edo, Lagos to host 11 World Bank Executive Directors for review of projects, funding - Nigeria Today — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Edo, Lagos to host 11 World Bank Executive Directors for review of projects, funding – Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Nigeria Today

Edo, Lagos to host 11 World Bank Executive Directors for review of projects, funding
Nigeria Today
In what has been widely described as an unprecedented interest in the Nigerian economy especially since the exit from recession, 11 senior World Bank officials are billed to visit Edo and Lagos states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on an

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.