Edo lawmaker blasts Buhari over senseless killings in Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Edo lawmaker blasts Buhari over senseless killings in Nigeria

The lawmaker representing Oredo Federal Constituency of Edo State in the National Assembly, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, has rated the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari low on security and economy. Ogbeide-Ihama by this, called on the government to deploy the necessary security apparatus to check the current serial killings now going on across the country. Ogbeide – […]

Edo lawmaker blasts Buhari over senseless killings in Nigeria

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

