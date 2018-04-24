Edo: National Housing Programme creates 3,000 jobs — Nigeria Today

Edo: National Housing Programme creates 3,000 jobs

The ongoing National Housing Programme ( NHP ) by the Federal Government in Benin, Edo, has generated over 3,000 employments and empowerment to Nigerians within the locality.

Mrs Ebemeata Ani-Otoibhi, the Team Leader, NHP, Edo, made this known on Tuesday in Benin while briefing newsmen after the inspection of the project.

Ani-Otoibhi said that the ongoing project with about 12 different contractors has attained 80 per cent completion.

The newsmen reports that the inspection was part of the South-South Zone media inspection organised by the Ministry Power, Works and Housing.

The 64-unit housing project is located at Idumwen-Ehigie, along Benin-Auchi road in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the state.

“Since the inception of the project, more than 3,000 skilled and unskilled workers, including contractors, artisans, building materials suppliers, block moulders; food vendors and security guards have been employed.

“These people have impacted positively on the lives of the people and this is one of the objectives of the project.

“So, the objectives are to address and improve socio-economic conditions through employment generation, poverty alleviation and empowerment of people within the locality,’’ she said.

Ani-Otoibhi noted that the project, which started in March 2017, would finally be completed by June 2018.

She added that the project has also increased commercial activities in the state as well as enhancing development in the location.

“We have some security challenges arising from community issues but we have not experienced theft because we employed day and night security guard in the site.’’

The road contractor, Mr James Okafor said that the company has been able to clear the soil and would be filling the soil immediately after evacuation.

“The project has impacted on me positively because I have been able to foot my bills, take care of my family.

“The project has also helped me to settle some other financial challenges, which I was not able to do before the commencement of the project.

“More than 10 people are working under our company and we intend to employ more people. We have surveyors, engineers among others working with us.

Okafor noted that non mobilisation of fund was one of the challenges facing the company presently.

He appealed to the government to release more fund for the project as soon possible to enable them meet the deadline for the completion of the project.

“One thing is to award a project; the second thing is the supervision while thirdly is the completion of the project.

“The government should do the needful by following up the project and releasing money as and when due,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, a food vendor at the site, Mrs Regina Ibe commended the Federal Government for creating means of livelihood for some of them through the project.

“I make between N27, 000 to N35, 000 daily from this place. The money I generate has helped me to take care of my children education and I have also bought a land for my family to build our own house.

The newsmen reports that installation of 500KVA transformer and supply of electricity by Messrs Rosco Progenitors Synergies Ltd. is also on course.

The purpose of the media inspection is basically to access the level of progress made on the project in the South-South Zone and to access the level of infrastructure to complement the housing units.

Also, the media inspection was to access the economic impact made by the programme to the Growth of Domestic Product ( GDP ) in the country.

NAN

