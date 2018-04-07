Edo photographers urged to make profit from Benin culture - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Edo photographers urged to make profit from Benin culture – Vanguard
|
Edo photographers urged to make profit from Benin culture
Vanguard
EDO creative photographers have been urged to move from survival mode to profitability so as to enjoy the rich cultural heritage of Benin Kingdom. Babawale Obayanju, convener of the ¨Drawing with Light¨ (Photographers) initiative and lead Photographer …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!